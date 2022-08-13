Authorities in New York accused this Saturday Hadhi Matarthe alleged author of the stabbing of the writer Salman Rushdieattempted murder and assault and remains in detention without bail.

Of Matar, 24, there are not many details beyond the fact that he lives in the neighboring state of New Jersey and it is also unknown what motivated him to attack the author of the novel ‘Satanic Verses’, who survives with assisted breathing.

“We have been in contact with our counterparts in New Jersey, where the attacker is from, to share information and help them help us better understand the planning and preparation that preceded the attack so that we and the various agencies involved can determine what other charges , if applicable, they must be enforced, ”said the Chautauqua County Prosecutor’s Office, in northern New York, according to local media.

“We will try to be as transparent as we can without compromising the case,” the Prosecutor’s Office also said.

Photos & information have emerged about the Muslim extremist suspect accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie (he was accused of blasphemy) in western New York. Suspect Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, NJ, had multiple posts in support of Iran & Shia Islam on Facebook pic.twitter.com/b1cGxm00Qc – Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 12, 2022

Rushdie was stabbed Friday on a stage at an educational institution in the north of this state shortly before he was to give a lecture.

Matar was identified as the aggressor by the authorities and arrested at the same place.

After the attack, the writer was taken to a hospital in Pennsylvania where he survives with assisted breathing.

Rushdie had been facing a death sentence since 1989, when Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa condemning the publication of his book Satanic Verses, considered blasphemous for its criticism of Islam.

EFE