The Australian tour of Maserati: the goal is to make the people of the oceanic country aware of all the secrets and peculiarities of the Fuoriserie customization program. For the occasion, the Trident brand has decided to bring with it and to exhibit in Melbourne the Grecale Fuoriserie Mission by Mars, the Levante Fuoriserie and Ghibli Trofeo Fuoriserie: of the three, it is undoubtedly the first to be the most extravagantdue to its more exclusive characteristics that recall a car “that goes beyond the land borders”.

The exteriors of this special Grecale they have been finished in Galactic Orange and feature special Vortex Wheels rims, characterized by a design that recalls the movement of air that is generated once started. Elsewhere, the specific badges and the trident on the C Pillar stand out, which blends into the bodywork becoming two-dimensional with higher-than-normal proportions. Furthermore, the Trident Logo is graphic and reinterpreted with a glitch effect. As for the other Maseratis on display, the Ghibli Fuoriserie is painted in a color called Ink Blue and is fitted with a Couio Tan Full Grain leather interior, while the Levant Fuoriserie stands out for its Urban Green livery that offers hints of metallic gold when viewed in direct sunlight. Maserati said the three models will only stay in Australia for a limited time before embarking on a tour of the Asia Pacific region.

“Fuoriserie elevates the relationship between Maserati and its customers to an even higher and more personal level – Maserati Australia general manager Grant Barling said – We feel privileged to offer our customers an even greater opportunity to customize your car. We are seeing growing interest from customers in the Fuoriserie program, which allows them to express themselves even more boldly, confidently and in a genuinely personalized way. We expect demand for the Fuoriserie program will continue to grow in Australiaas our customers are increasingly looking for craftsmanship that is in line with their values, passions and lifestyle “.