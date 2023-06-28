The former Empoli goalkeeper is ready for a new adventure: “Postecoglou wants to dominate the game, I love his mentality. I can’t wait to save for him”

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato – London

Guglielmo Vicario is the new Tottenham goalkeeper. “It’s a dream for me to be here,” said the 26-year-old whom Spurs bought from Empoli for 19 million euros, making him sign a contract until 2028 and giving him the number 13 shirt. The blue is the first signing of the it was Postecoglou, the Australian coach who was chosen for the raise at the Tottenham Stadium.

DREAM — “The first time they told me that Tottenham wanted me, I didn’t believe it – Vicario told the club’s official website -. For me it’s a dream to be here, in one of the best teams in England and in the Premier League. I can’t wait to get started: I want to learn as much as possible because things are very different here compared to Italy, starting with the style of play.” Vicario has also already had the opportunity to speak with Postecoglou, who asks his goalkeepers to be good with their feet and participate in the construction of the game, an aspect on which the 26-year-old worked a lot in his last years at Empoli: “I love his mentality – Vicario said of his new coach -: he wants to dominate the game, he considers the goalkeeper a fundamental part of his offensive mentality. It’s a great opportunity for me.” See also Vuelta a España 2022: this is how the classifications go, after stage 7

situation — – Vicario should take the place between the posts of Hugo Lloris, number 1 of Spurs for ten years and captain who said he wanted to change the scene. The 36-year-old Frenchman still has one year on his contract, but Tottenham seem willing to oblige him and the arrival of Vicario seems to be the confirmation. “I just want to play football, without thinking about what it could be in the next few years,” he explained. I train a lot and live my life. And now I want to live my dream.” For a boy who started from Serie D, who until a few years ago was still saving in Lega Pro, the Premier League is a rather big dream. One that Vicario has every intention of living to the fullest, with the idea of ​​helping a team that will have to relaunch itself after a complicated year and in a 2023-24 in which it won’t make the cups. Vicario’s parades will also serve this purpose. See also The two naturalized footballers who have options to reach the Mexican team