United States.- The Mexican actress never ceases to amaze the entire world Salma Hayek is one of the most talented, charismatic and beautiful women that has given the world of entertainment, one of the favorites since its debut in the 90s, remaining in force throughout the years and with several decades of career, still highly acclaimed by the public.

Thanks to his foray into social networks, spaces where she stays very activeSalma is in close contact with her followers and always informing them about every detail of her life, being one of the few celebrities who do so.

Recently, Salma Hayek left everyone very surprised with her drastic makeoverarrowing hearts with such beauty that radiates, leaving aside a short and wavy mane to try a length that I had never worn before and straight haircausing everyone to write all kinds of compliments to him.

Salma Hayek drastically changes her look and ends up looking twentysomething

“She looks like she’s in her twenties”was one of the most replicated comments, because the followers of the Mexican queen of Hollywood are shocked that she continues to look so young, even several decades, since it should be remembered that she is already 56 years old, but she continues to be beautiful.

Without a doubt, Salma is one of the few women who still remain beautiful and jovial at an advanced age and without having to resort to cosmetic surgery, managing to become an inspiration for other women to follow their beauty routines, of which which he has spoken before and has emphasized that everything natural is what has worked for him.