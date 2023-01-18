For a few days now, the top 10 of Netflix has been dominated by “Lost Dog”, an emotional film starring Rob Lowe and John Berchtold that brings us closer to gonker, a cute labrador who gets lost just when his owners discover that he is suffering from a serious illness. The dramatic plot, for sure, has made thousands of viewers shed at least one tear in response to the moving scenes shown.

But if you thought that the sad story of the dog was fiction, you are wrong: “Dog gone” (as it was titled in English) is an adaptation of the true case of the real Gonker, whose journey was portrayed in the book “Lost Dog: The Extraordinary Journey of a Lost Pet and the Family that Brought It Home.”

“Perro perdido” is the most watched movie on Netflix Peru. Photo: Netflix

The true story of “Requested Dog”

Unlike “Lost dog”, Gonker was not a lab, but a golden retriever mixed breed dog. The pet was rescued from an animal shelter by Fielding Marshall in 1992, when he was a student at the University of Virginia.

By 1998, doctors diagnosed Gonker with Addison’s disease, a condition that threatened to put him in a coma if he didn’t get an injection every month. However, the puppy was lost.

The Marshall family case managed to gain media attention and became viral news that soon paid off. After 15 days of searching, the dog was found in good condition.

“Lost Dog”: Is Gonker Still Alive?

In its Gonker movie, Netflix only mentions that the puppy never separated from the Marshalls again after being found. This data may have been true, at least until the family pet turned 11, the age at which he passed away.

Currently, Fielding lives in Chile, a country where he is dedicated to giving kayak tours and where he settled with his wife, son and his new dog.