Mexican actress, businesswoman and producer Salma Hayekattended the premiere of the movie “Killers of the flower moon”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladston, at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023, which takes place in the French city of Cannes. The Oscar Award nominee in the “Best Actress” category (for her leading role in the biographical film “Frida”, based on the painter Frida Kahlo), was accompanied by her husband, the French businessman François-Henri Pinaultpresident of a conglomerate of luxury brands and one of the richest men in the world.

Salma Hayek, 56 years old and originally from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, dazzled attendees at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with her Mexican beautyas well as with his skintight dress signing for alexander mcqueen.

The purple design that Salma Hayek wore, stands out for its puffed shoulder pads and revealing neckline. Also, she has a tail that started at the bottom of the dress, matching the sleeves and shoulder pads.

The Mexican complemented her outfit for the cannes film festival, with a diamond choker, as well as matching rings. For her part, her husband François-Henri Pinault wore an elegant black tuxedo.

Salma Hayek beautiful at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Joel C Ryan / AP

Salma Hayek is synonymous with talent, beauty, fashion and glamor. At each of the events you attend, causes amazement among the public with its Mexican beauty. In early May, she attended the Met Gala 2023a benefit event that kicks off the annual fashion expo, from the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For this very important event in the world of fashion, she wore a fiery red dress with a leather corset, sleeves with pearl straps, and a large ruffled and tulle skirt with a long tail, fitted at the waist with a bow. The outfit was in charge of Rebecca Corbin Murray, who worked with the Gucci team to make a high-impact creation.

