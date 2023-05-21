Martin Amis has probably been praised as often as he has been criticized over the course of his career. The writer polarized with merciless opinions, but one thing is certain: his novels of the 1980s and 1990s were groundbreaking for the English-language literary scene. He passed away in Florida at the age of 73. His wife Isabel Fonseca cites esophageal cancer as the cause of death.

More than just his father’s son

He was born the son of Kingsley Amis, himself a celebrated author. It has been a long process for son Martin to make his own name and step out of the Booker Prize-winning father’s shadow. He was underestimated for a long time, and his success was largely attributed to his family name. But with classics like “London Fields” Amis received the recognition he deserved, and today his works are seen as defining British literature of the late 20th century.

He was repeatedly accused of overstepping the boundaries of content. His work “Interests” dealt with life in the Auschwitz concentration camp in a way that triggered reactions from readers ranging from fascination to horror. In the book “London Fields” critics again saw clear misogyny.

For his last book, Inside Story, death played a crucial role as a theme. One can only speculate if Amis was already preoccupied with his impending demise during the writing process. The novel, like most of the author’s recent works, received mixed reviews.







Amis leaves behind an impressive life’s work and is considered one of the outstanding writers of the past hundred years.