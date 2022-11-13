Mexico. the actresses Salma Hayek and Anne Hathaway star in the movie Seesaw Monster for Netflix (Seesaw Monster), an action comedy based on the novel by Kotaro Isaka.

According to the Variety portal, the new film by Salma Hayek and Anne Hathaway is a “two-handed action comedy” in which both actresses play two women who will be rivals forced to work together.

Olivia Milch, who has co-written movies like Ocean’s 8, is writing the script for this new Netflix project, she’s also directing it, and filming starts in a few days.

We recommend you read:

Anne Hathaway has a brilliant career as an actress in Hollywood, is also an Oscar winner for Les Miserables; she recently starred in the HBO Max adaptation of The Witches and James Gray’s autobiographical drama Armageddon Time.

Salma Hayek, for her part, is a Mexican actress originally from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, who has achieved a brilliant career as an actress and producer in the USA, and in Hollywood her name is already one of the most important for her work in the industry. of the cinema

Anne Hathaway. instagram photo

We recommend you read:

Salma Hayek has several professional achievements, among them having been nominated for an Academy Award for playing Frida Kahlo in the biographical film Frida; She has recently been seen on the big screen alongside Lady Gaga in the drama House of Gucci and in the Marvel film Eternals, alongside Angelina Jolie.