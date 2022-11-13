Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia have long-term bilateral relations based on a joint commitment to achieve cooperation in all political, economic, cultural, commercial and investment fields between the two friendly countries.

The policies of the two countries agree in rejecting violence and extremism and working to encourage interfaith dialogue to bring together peoples of different races and cultures, and to jointly strive to spread the tolerant values ​​of Islam that call for peace, prosperity, harmony and lasting tolerance. In continuation of the relations between the two countries, last July witnessed the conclusion of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Indonesia with the aim of strengthening trade relations and stimulating bilateral trade between the two countries, reaching $10 billion annually within the next five years.

The agreement establishes a new stage and an important starting point for more strategic cooperation in various vital sectors, in a way that harnesses the great potential of the two countries for the interest and prosperity of the Emirati and Indonesian peoples.

Historical Relations

Official diplomatic relations between the UAE and Indonesia began in 1976, and subsequently, Indonesia opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on October 28, 1978 at the level of Chargé d’Affairs. In 2003, Indonesia opened its Consulate General for Jakarta in Dubai in February 2003, the Trade Promotion Office in February 2003, and the Indonesian Investment Promotion Office in 2010.

On June 10, 1991, the UAE opened its embassy in Jakarta, while the UAE Red Crescent office was opened in Jakarta in 1997, in the context of supporting and assisting the Indonesian people, and providing support in areas affected by natural disasters.

While the UAE opened an office for consular services in August 2014 in Indonesia with the aim of providing distinguished and fast electronic consular services, especially in the field of sending Indonesian workers to the country, followed by the opening of the military attaché in Jakarta, in April 2019.

mutual visits

The Emirati-Indonesian relations took off to new heights, with the visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, to Indonesia in May 1990, which was a turning point in strengthening the relations of the two countries.

In May 2006, former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono visited the UAE.

While His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, visited Indonesia in October 2010 and November 2014. In September 2015, Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the UAE.

On July 24, 2019, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, visited Indonesia.

In November 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Beach Palace.

And last July, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Beach Palace, where a comprehensive economic partnership agreement was concluded to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

economic cooperation

The historical relations and mutual visits between the two countries have affected economic cooperation, as the total value of intra-non-oil trade between the UAE and Indonesia reached 3 billion dollars in 2021, and under the umbrella of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, intra-regional trade can double more than 3 times, up to 10 billion dollars within 5 years.

The most important UAE exports to Indonesia are petroleum, chemicals and their products, aluminum and its products, iron and steel, dates, and plastics.

The most important UAE imports from Indonesia include wood, textiles, tea, coffee, paper of all kinds, electrical equipment, rubber and its products, oud, motors and bicycles, gold, precious metals and their products.

Abu Dhabi and Jakarta agree on the importance of strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, especially in the sectors of trade, energy, business and investment in infrastructure, in addition to moving forward in encouraging cooperative projects in the sectors of higher education, culture, tourism, agriculture, maritime transport, security issues and food security, and in the fields of science, technology and finance. Social culture and employment.

Indonesia enjoys promising economic potential and is considered a fertile environment for investment in various sectors in the presence of untapped wealth. Indonesia hopes to attract Emirati investors through bilateral meetings and joint committees, with a focus on the sectors of energy, mineral wealth, financial services, real estate, and construction, amid encouraging and encouraging investment facilities. .

Tolerance approach

The UAE and Indonesia constitute two real models in the field of applying the concepts of tolerance, as Indonesia has succeeded in melting the ethnic, linguistic and religious pluralism resulting from the nature of the republic, which consists of an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands whose inhabitants speak more than 700 languages, and transforming it into opportunities that serve its development goals, which is the model. The same that the UAE provided by containing more than 200 nationalities on its soil, with all the rights and duties that ensure their peaceful coexistence, to turn the UAE into one of the most important beacons of tolerance in the region by hosting many events and conferences and launching many initiatives related to the promotion and dissemination of the concept of tolerance in the world.

The UAE and the Republic of Indonesia agreed on the importance of spreading the concept of tolerance from an early age. In 2015, they issued a joint statement at the conclusion of a visit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the UAE, during which they stressed that achieving peace, security and stability in the world requires spreading the correct image of Islam and encouraging interfaith dialogue. For all peoples of different races, cultures and religions.

stretching relationships

In October 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, directed the construction of a mosque bearing the name of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, as well as naming one of the most important streets in the capital, Abu Dhabi, “in appreciation of the Indonesian President’s strong friendship with the UAE and his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations.” between the two countries in many fields.