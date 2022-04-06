Alessandro Sallusti’s speech a On Tuesday

TO on Tuesday on April 5, there is talk of war in Ukraine: the director of Free, Alessandro Sallustiwhich shoots zero against Carlo Freccero and the comments released a few days ago that Bucha’s horror is a hoax.

“I’m sorry because I met Carlo Freccero who was a great television author and wrote magnificent pages of journalism” explains Sallusti. “More than to comment on it I think it is from pity him because it is devoured by one lack of rolefrom a unsatisfied self-centeredness and maybe even from some senile problem which for heaven’s sake we all have, me too “confesses the director.

The conductor, however, points out that a part of public opinion agrees with Freccero: “We have not drawn a statement of a single person that you can explain with a state of health”, explains Floris. “AND a strong thought in Italy of war and propaganda“.

“I am a pacifist and against weapons” replies Sallusti, “but this is a premise of the war studied at the table, it is not a secret: there are journalistic and judicial inquiries that show how the Russians, and not only, have entered through social media and some political sides in Western public opinion and therefore we come from years of a pounding of a certain type according to which Putin may be exaggerating but he has the right to do so, the West is bad, America wants all this because this is how he sells his oil: all this shitbecause they are c ** ate, have entered the Italian public opinion “.

