In any home with young children i washable markers for children can not miss. Drawing for the little ones is essential, because in this way they can express themselves by unleashing imagination and creativity. The problem is that clothes often get dirty. But luckily you can buy, even online, markers that are easily washed from their hands and even from their dresses.

THE washable markers they are the best friends not only of children, but also of all mothers and fathers, who can thus help young children to develop their imagination, without worrying too much about stains to remove with difficulty.

On Amazon there are many washable markers, even from the best brands, which are safe and certified. Markers that color with bright shades and last a long time, with caps that prevent suffocation in case the little ones put them in their mouth and that can also be easily washed.

Maxi packs o color kit smaller to always have with you. At home, in kindergarten, at school, but also on the road, so that we can entertain the children even on long trips without worrying that they might stain fabrics or hands.

Carioca Jumbo, Washable Markers for Kids in Jar with Handle to Carry, with Coarse Tip, 50 Colors

From Carioca here are the Super washable Jumbo markers in transparent jar, with red plastic handle to carry them everywhere. The markers have a maxi tip (diameter 6 mm): 50 bright and lively assorted colors, with locked toe and vented hood for the safety of children, to avoid the risk of suffocation.

The body is octagonal for a better grip of the marker. Ideal for unleashing the imagination and creativity of the little ones of the house. The ink is super washable and can be removed from skin and fabrics simply with soap and water. Dermatologically tested on the most delicate skin. The product is Made in Italy.

Morocolor Primo, Jumbo Markers, 60 large tip markers (7.6 mm diameter), bucket washable, 12 bright and luminous colors, Made in Italy

The Primo store on Amazon presents his Jumbo markers, in a transparent bucket that contains 60 brilliant and bright colors with thick tip with a diameter of 7.6 mm. The children’s markers are offered in 12 different colors packed in a convenient container to transport them and keep them always in order.

Bright and shiny, they allow you to color easily. And then they are super washable: they do not stain fabrics and surfaces and are easily removable. They are produced in Italy and recommended for children over 3 years old.

The markers are also available in 12-piece Jumbo, 24-piece Jumbo, 36-piece Jumbo and 36-piece Jumbo and 36 fine-point formats.





Crayola Mini Kids, Super washable markers, pack of 12 pieces, with rounded safety tip, usable from 12 months onwards

The store Crayola on Amazon offers its packs of 8 markers or 12 markers ideal for children aged 12 months and up: obviously super washable, with rounded safety tip and many colors. Crayola Mini Kids is the line designed for the little ones, to develop their imagination from an early age.

A line created just for the pre-school children who for the first time are holding a felt-tip pen. The colors are super washable: the ink, safe and non-toxic, is easily removed from fabrics, hands, surfaces. The tip is rounded and not recessed.





Super washable Stabilo Trio Jumbo Marker – Pack of 12 washable markers for children

From Stabilo here she is pack of 12 super washable Trio Jumbo markers, in many different colors. The brand’s store on Amazon offers these markers with XXL tip, with triangular grip and super resistant tip. The markers have a vented cap to prevent the risk of suffocation. The ink is super washable, suitable for any child learning to color. The 3 mm tip allows you to unleash the imagination of even the little ones.

100 Colori Fibracolor felt-tip pens with conical tip in 100 different colors, super washable

The Fibracolor brand on Amazon offers its maxi pack of 100 different colors, obviously super washable. The tip is conical and super resistant, with double stroke depending on the inclination (2 mm for drawing and 4.5 for coloring). The ink is safe, dermatologically tested super washable, easily removable from skin and fabrics. The product is Made in Italy and is recommended for ages 3 and up.

Giotto Turbo Maxi F076300, 5mm wide tip markers, Pack of 18 colors

The Giotto brand could not be missing from our selection of super washable markers. Here we offer you the pack of 18 Turbo Maxi markers, with a 5 mm wide tip. The age of use is from 3 years upwards.

Pelikan Markers, Combino, 9 Colors, Felt tip, Washable for children, with anti-suffocation cap

From Pelikanfinally, here is the pack of 9 colors (also available in sizes of 12, 24 and other colors), with felt tip. The colors are very intense, the tip is conical for fine and thick lines, washable from hands and most fabrics, simply using soap and water. The barrel is short and thick, so as to provide a better grip even with small children. The markers also have an anti-suffocation cap. The product is made in Germany.





And if you already want to switch to colored pencils after using the washable children’s markers, here is a selection of offers for you.