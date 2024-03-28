Salis case, house arrest denied

Ilaria Salis remains in cell: the Budapest court rejected the request to be placed under house arrest in Hungary presented by the lawyers of the thirty-nine year old who has been in prison for 13 months on charges of having attacked two far-right exponents. Ansa reports it.

Salis case, still in the courtroom with handcuffs and chains. New hearing in Budapest

Handcuffs on her wrists, shackles and chains on her ankles and a chain pulled by an officer like a leash exactly as happened in the hearing on January 29th: this is how she entered the courtroom Ilaria Salisthe 39-year-old Milanese teacher has been in prison in Budapest for 13 months on charges of attacking three far-right militants.





“And nothing, Ilaria Salis is still on a leash,” he wrote on X Ivan Scalfarotto, group leader of Italia viva in the Justice Commission and head of the party's Foreign Affairs, from Budapest where he attended the Salis trial. The senator published a photo in which Ilaria Salis is seen held tied with a rope to a guard.

In court a Budapest.

The judge, #IlariaSalis sitting and always tied up, lots of journalists and cameras, policemen in balaclavas. pic.twitter.com/b8FPjQk6z3 — Ivan Scalfarotto 🇮🇹🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@ivanscalfarotto) March 28, 2024

Salis case, friends and lawyers threatened in Budapest

Meanwhile, shortly before the new hearing, a group of a few right-wing extremists threatened a group of lawyers and friends of Ilaria Salis upon their arrival at the courthouse in Budapest, with “strong” words: “Shut up or I'll break your head”. “They waited and insulted and threatened us in Hungarian,” said lawyer Eugenio Losco. “They did things to us resumed with their cell phones, they filmed us and our translator told us that they were threatening us”, continued Losco. The group of about fifteen threatened Italian people also included Zero limestoneas well as representatives of democratic jurists.