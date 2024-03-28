For a few hours the list of ten most booked games on PlayStation Store showed a truly unusual picture, because as many as five positions were occupied by Xbox first party titlesas noted by user ManaByte on the NeoGAF forum.
In particular, Sea of Thieves occupied three positions, including first with the Premium Edition, Grounded was in third position, behind only the Deluxe Edition of Stellar Blade, and The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Upgrade: Gold Road occupied ninth position, between the Standard and Sea of Thieves Deluxe.
The other games in the ranking were the aforementioned Stellar Blade, a PS5 exclusive, which was in second and seventh position, Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion (fourth and fifth position) and Destiny 2: The Final Shape (sixth position). In short, the presence of Xbox games was truly massive and did not escape the most attentive.
Xbox games are going strong on PS5
Microsoft's multiplatform strategy seems to be starting to bear fruit, with PlayStation users showing great interest in the games offered. We remind you that Xbox has already launched two other titles on PlayStation in the recent period: Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush, both of which were received really well.
#PS5 #ten #preordered #games #PlayStation #Store #party #Xbox
Leave a Reply