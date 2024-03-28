For a few hours the list of ten most booked games on PlayStation Store showed a truly unusual picture, because as many as five positions were occupied by Xbox first party titlesas noted by user ManaByte on the NeoGAF forum.

In particular, Sea of ​​Thieves occupied three positions, including first with the Premium Edition, Grounded was in third position, behind only the Deluxe Edition of Stellar Blade, and The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Upgrade: Gold Road occupied ninth position, between the Standard and Sea of ​​Thieves Deluxe.

The other games in the ranking were the aforementioned Stellar Blade, a PS5 exclusive, which was in second and seventh position, Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion (fourth and fifth position) and Destiny 2: The Final Shape (sixth position). In short, the presence of Xbox games was truly massive and did not escape the most attentive.