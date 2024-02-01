Salis, the case is increasingly political. Ilaria's past and Meloni's plan to free her

Ilaria Salis continues to be at the center of media attention. While Giorgia Melons study, with the help of Orban, a plan to do so bring back to Italy, unpublished facts emerge about the Monza teacher. The girl's father decided yes file a complaint towards the League and some media outlets for attacking the Daughter. In recent days the Carroccio had accused Ilaria of having attacked and destroyed one of his gazebos in 2017. This was false news, given that in the trial on that fact Salis was acquitted with full formula. Indeed, the judge recognized them having tried to prevent the protesters from attacking. But yesterday the Northern League spoke of another conviction for moral complicity in resisting a public official. Now they're popping up other problems with the law. According to what La Verità reports, in fact, Salis would have received further convictions, in addition to the one cited by the Carroccio. All of which have been judged.

One – according to the newspaper directed by Belpietro – for dangerous ignitions and explosions because he would have thrown smoke bombs and firecrackers within the perimeter of a prison facility in Milan. One per resistance to a public official during the clearance of a building in Saronno. One more for invasion of buildings. According to La Verità, Salis was reported to the judicial authority on 29 occasions. While waiting to clarify these aspects too, Meloni continues to work on a strategy to bring Ilaria back to Italy. The plan provides house arrest with electronic bracelet. With the promise to return to Hungary for each hearing of the trial. The Ministry of Justice works on this. That could take a political commitment with the judges of Budapest, who so far have denied any relaxation of pre-trial detention in prison due to the danger of escape. Via Arenula could ensure compliance with the conditions with a written note to Hungary.

Media attention is also focused on Ilaria's fatherreading his posts on social media it emerges that dad Roberto, who is fighting like a lion in defense of his daughter, is someone with opposing political ideas compared to her. She was too deployed in September 2022 – reports Open – in favor of Viktor Orban, defending him from political attacks also aimed at the leaders in Italy who were on friendly terms with him: Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini. In fact, on 16 September 2022 Roberto Salis commented on a video by Giuseppe Conte who attacked Meloni and Salvini for the support given at European level to Hungary in the crosshairs of other EU partners. “It was an ambush”, wrote Ilaria's father, “on Orban only because he allowed himself not to adhere to the EU line on sanctions! Poland has much more extreme positions, but it is aligned on sanctions so anything goes. Before speaking you need to understand the topic! Well…” Equally heated words that same day under a comment from a Mediaset journalist: «It's one sinister unmotivated revenge towards Orban”reiterated Roberto Salis, “guilty of having dared to question the EU position on sanctions against Russia!”.