Balance: most of the population left Kherson due to unbearable living conditions

Residents of Kyiv-controlled Kherson began to leave the city. The governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo spoke about this.

According to him, the population is decreasing due to the unbearable conditions that the Ukrainian authorities create for residents. In particular, the official pointed out, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are carrying out fortification work to try to delay the Russian army.

Saldo noted that now the predominant age group of Kherson residents is the elderly generation, who find it difficult to leave their homes. “The people who stayed there, even those who were waiting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to return, they can already compare how Russia treats development, people in general, and what those who now continue to push people to war are doing,” the governor concluded.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to create a defensive line in Kherson

On January 19, it was reported that Kyiv had completely stopped the offensive in order to build a tight defense. It was clarified that in this way the Ukrainian Armed Forces are copying Russian tactics, preparing for the fact that the Russian Armed Forces will go on the offensive against Kherson.

“They will strengthen the right bank of the Dnieper with some kind of defensive structures: anti-tank ditches, trenches, dugouts, firing points, defense centers and others,” suggested Alexander Matyushin, a participant in military operations in the Donbass since 2014. According to him, all this indicates that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a Russian offensive, since by the end of 2023 the Russian Armed Forces had seized the initiative from Kyiv on almost all fronts.

Military expert captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin noted that for Ukraine to build the announced three-level line of defensive lines, it is necessary to have decent engineering troops, with which the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a problem.

Even taking into account Western supplies, it will be almost impossible to build such a line of defense Vasily Dandykinmilitary expert, captain first rank reserve

Zelensky called the defense of Kherson the task of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for 2024

On January 2, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, in an interview with The Economist, named the main and immediate tasks of the country’s ground forces. “Defend the east, save these very important cities of Ukraine, in the east and south, Kharkov, Dnepr, Zaporozhye, Kherson, Nikolaev, and also protect the critical infrastructure of your country,” he listed.

A couple of weeks later, deputy of the Kherson Regional Duma Yuriy Barbashov said that residents of the city of Nikolaev noticed a large number of columns of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were heading towards the Kyiv-controlled Snigirevsky district of the Kherson region.

Military expert Alexey Zhivov explained to Lenta.ru that this location is deep in the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where the Ukrainian military feels safe and where they can practice. “Snigirevka is 50-60 kilometers from Kherson towards the Nikolaev region. There are apparently some training grounds there where they are working on something,” the expert explained. He also pointed out that there is a port in that area, which is responsible for all the logistics of ammunition for the Ukrainian troops.