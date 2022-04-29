Mexico.- On the occasion of the Children’s Day which will be held this coming April 30 in Mexico, the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego launched a dynamic so that its followers can win up to 70 thousand pesos in vouchers that you can exchange for products at Elektra.

It was through its social networks that Salinas Pliego improved the offer that Elektra México, one of its most important companies, presented for Children’s Day, since it proposed that the winners not win 10 thousand pesos in vouchers, but 50 and 70 thousand pesos. .

“How about $10,000?Ricardo Salinas wrote and added some emojis denoting disappointment at the number of prizes and after that he presented the improved dynamics because he considered that the prize offered was very small.

“If it reaches 300 rt there is a voucher of $50,000. If it reaches 500 rt there is a voucher of $70,000 pesos! I pay, so that Elektra’s CM does not start crying!”, Salinas added in the post.

Salinas Pliego will give away a voucher of 70 thousand pesos in Elektra

According to what Elektra explained, those who wish to participate in the dynamic “Relive your childhood!”, on the occasion of Children’s Day, they must recreate a childhood photo in which they must show the old photograph the new one.

Elektra added that in this dynamic the 3 most original photos will be chosen and the winners will obtain a prize of 10 thousand pesos in Elektra vouchers.

It should be noted that this promotion is subject to terms and conditions, in addition to the fact that users who wish to participate have until 11:59 p.m. on April 30 to publish their photo by following the steps below.

1) Share in this post your before and after photos with #DíaDelNiñoElektra.

2) Tag @ElektraMx.

3) Follow us on all our social networks.

Check terms and conditions at: (www.elektra.mx/terminos-de-promociones).