CDMX.- This Sunday, March 27, the third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego answered if he is interested in running for the presidency of Mexico once Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) finishes his six-year term.

He did so through a publication on his verified Twitter account “@RicardoBSalinas”, where assured to the user Humberto Mota “@hmotam” that he is not interested in being president and took the opportunity to launch a blow to the political class.

Salinas Pliego stressed that he has never been interested in reaching the national executive because he is a businessman and understands that its role in society is to generate wealth, combat poverty and motivate young people to be entrepreneurs.

“IT HAS NEVER INTERESTED ME, I am an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs are the ones who create wealth… from the smallest to the largest. If we want to end poverty, we must motivate young people so that there are more entrepreneurs, not more freeloaders of treasury”, published the one born in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Frictions with the 4T?

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Elektra, TV Azteca and other important companies, has a style of very direct opinions. For this reason, when asked about certain topics, his answers are usually considered controversial.

That happened recently in a video posted on his social networks where he said that the Mexican state companies are “disastrous” because there is no free competition in the market, which encourages relaxation.

In another clip, the billionaire born on October 19, 1955 answered what is, from his perspective, one of the biggest problems that the Mexican Republic has in economic matters. He claimed that the “increasing regulation of everything” does not allow economic innovation.

Salinas Pliego explained that by regulating everything, sometimes there is no room to put great ideas into play, since innovators are faced with restrictions, permits and regulations imposed by people “who have never done anything but regulate.”