Mexico.- The recent failure of Mazatlán FC in the Mx League did not go unnoticed by the team owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliegosince its directive decided to do a clean and run to ‘half campus’ ahead of the next Mexican soccer tournament.

This was announced on the social networks of the club ‘@MazatlanFC’, where it was detailed that the leaders of the Salinas Pliego team are committed to analyzing the situation in depth and deciding who will integrate the new project.

“The Cañonera Directive is committed to carrying out an exhaustive analysis (…) thinking about the Apertura 2023 tournament”, can be read in the press release.

Withdrawals for the following season

one of the first heads that rolled At the end of the Closing for those from the port it was that of the technical director (DT) Ruben Omar Romano, who failed to meet the objective of rebuilding the football path of the institution.

Besides, the following players were dropped automatically, some of them with a long career in national football:

Marco Fabian

Enrique Cedillo

Luis Fernando Quintana

Owaldo Alanis

Raul Sandoval

emilio sanchez

Efrain Orona

Fernando Illescas

On the other hand, footballers Nikolás Vikonis and Ariel Nahuelpan were placed with ‘transferable’ status to try to place them in other teams in the Mx League or abroad, and thus recover a little of the investment they made in their letters.

Let’s remember that The team of businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego was in 18th place in the general table at the end of the regular season, a position for which They will have to pay a $5 million fine.. Figure that apparently made noise in the Mazatlan environment.