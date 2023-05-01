In the Meta team (an organization recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation), distrust of Mark Zuckerberg is growing against the backdrop of massive layoffs. On Sunday, April 30, the publication reported The Washington Post with reference to anonymous complaints from company employees.

The publication notes that Meta has faced crisis periods before, but the management each time maintained confidence in the future of the company. Now we are talking about tens of thousands of laid-off employees and unclear prospects.

Among the problems of the organization is the low return on investment in the “metaverse”. In addition, the entire IT sector is negatively affected by higher interest rates and geopolitical instability. Ultimately, Zuckerberg was forced to announce spending cuts (primarily through job cuts). Thus, he expects to facilitate the company’s adaptation to the new economic environment.

On April 29, it became known that Meta shares rose in price after the report for the first quarter of 2023. However, as you can see, this is not very reassuring for the staff.

Earlier, on April 19, information about the next round of layoffs appeared. According to the source, the process will affect a wide range of technical teams, including employees of Facebook, Instagram, Reality Labs and WhatsApp (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation). In total, about 4 thousand people may lose their jobs.

On March 14, Mark Zuckerberg announced the reduction of 10 thousand full-time employees of the holding. He called the decision to lay off a necessary measure to “improve financial performance” during a difficult period.

Prior to this, job cuts at Meta were carried out in November. Then the company announced the dismissal of more than 11 thousand employees, that is, 13% of the workforce. The company is facing a sharp decline in e-commerce and increased competition in the sectors where it operates.