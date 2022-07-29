Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Sales are down as much as 70 percent at Mercado 030 of the city of Los Mochis in this summer vacation period.

Miguel Oseguera, leader of the tenants, reported that the economic situation is complicated for families due to the inflation that is occurring.

He explained that they hope there will be a rebound once the students return to classes.

Miguel Oseguera, leader of the tenants of Mercado 030. Photo: Debate



We recommend you read:

Japama suspends the water service in 8 communities of Ahome due to excessive turbidity

Everything ready for Morena assembly in District 2 of Ahome

High School IMA of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, will now be CECyTE





#Sales #drop #Mercado #Los #Mochis