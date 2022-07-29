Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

“It was like a wave coming out of the sea,” says one affected person. In the US state of Kentucky, rainfall caused severe flooding.

FRANKFORT – It was the worst flooding disaster he had ever experienced in his state, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told CNN on Friday (July 29). Many people are missing, at least 15 have died in the floods so far – including entire families and children. “I expect that number to more than double,” Beshear said.

Extreme weather is the trigger again. After heavy rains, there were flash floods and landslides in Kentucky and in the neighboring US states of Virginia and West Virginia on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky was hit hardest, with a landscape shaped by rivers such as the Mississippi, the Ohio and the Big Sandy, as well as the Appalachian mountain range. Many people were caught “in the middle of the night” by the floods, Beshear said.

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in the US state of Kentucky. © Leandro Lozada/AFP

Those affected are currently being rescued from their roofs with helicopters, while others are brought to safety with inflatable boats. But in many places, strong currents are making rescue operations and the search for survivors more difficult. A quick improvement is not in sight: In some areas, the water will only recede on Saturday, the Kentucky governor feared. Tens of thousands of households are without electricity, and the water supply is also interrupted. “We ask the people of America to pray for us to get through the next day.”

Severe flooding in Kentucky: “Like a wave that came out of the sea”

The tide came suddenly, the resident of a bungalow told the newspaper Lexington HeraldLeader from Perry County: “It was like a wave coming out of the sea.” His partner was washed away but then, with the help of a neighbor, clung to a tree until they were both rescued about two hours later. “I was terrified and I was sure I was going to die,” said the 29-year-old. Her home was swept away by the floodwaters.

The images from the affected regions showed flooded streets and washed away cars. In some places only the roofs of the houses could be seen. Governor Beshear said he expected massive damage. “For many families, it will probably take years, not months, to rebuild and recover.”

US state of Kentucky: State of emergency declared – Biden announces aid

In order to mobilize additional personnel and resources, the governor and member of the Democrats had declared a state of emergency and also deployed the National Guard for support. US President Joe Biden has already announced federal aid to support reconstruction in the affected communities.

For the southeastern US state, it is the next major storm disaster within a few months. It was only in December 2021 that devastating tornadoes caused severe destruction in Kentucky. More than 70 people lost their lives. (ph/dpa)