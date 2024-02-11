Fabio Liverani is the new coach of Salernitana. The 47-year-old Roman coach takes over from Filippo Inzaghi. The Granata club made the official announcement with a note on its website: “US Salernitana 1919 announces that it has reached an agreement with Mr. Fabio Liverani and that it has entrusted him with the technical guidance of the first team”. Salernitana is last in the standings with 13 points. Inzaghi had replaced Paulo Sousa on the Campania bench.