Graduations are a celebration to commemorate a great achievement such as completing a university education. However, in the opinion of some, it is also an opportunity to focus on the history and development of the country, which is why A student at the University of Texas at Austin (UT) has insisted that a university-sponsored 'black graduation' be held.

Erin McCormick has pointed out that everyone is pretty upset because the university has a fairly large liberal population. However, she revealed last month that will stop funding graduation ceremonies for minority populations such as blacks, Latinos and Asians due to the state's ban on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

In an interview granted to the media Fox News Digital, The student said that minority students who graduate from college achieve a lot because of the current situation, and that cultural graduations are not meant to send a message that they are better than white people. “Having a black gradation is kind of a celebration of the history of everything the community has been through in Austin. Also, UT is diverse, so, black graduation is a way for all of us to find our own little community,” said the student.

It should be noted that although students can complete their graduation independently, Many students approached said university because black grading was institutionalized.

The measure of remove the so-called black graduationas a celebration separate from graduates in general, It occurred after the Multicultural Engagement Center on campus was closed, also affecting welcome programs and other benefits intended primarily for black, Latino and Asian students.

The University of Texas has students from diverse backgrounds. Photo: University of Texas

The law in Texas that prohibits measures in favor of diversity

In June 2023, a bill was signed in the Senate, later approved by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, according to which All governing boards of public colleges and universities should prohibit the establishment and maintenance of a DEI office and DEI statements.

The authorities assure that the reason for the measure that came into force on January 1, is prevent racial inequality by ensuring that all students are treated equally.