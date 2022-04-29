The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Humaid Al Marri, stated that the Emirati astronauts are fully prepared for the first long-term mission after undergoing extensive training in preparation for long-term missions in space.. The exercises included spacewalking missions and working on the systems of the International Space Station. , and other tasks.

He stressed that the mission will make the UAE the first country in the region and the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and will enhance its position as a global player in the field of human space missions, and is proof that a promising future of growth awaits the space sector in our homeland.

He said in tweets on “Twitter”: “With regard to the signing of this contract by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center with “Axiom Space” with the aim of sending one of the Emirati astronauts to the International Space Station.”

Al-Marri added, “Thank you, Your Highness, for your precious trust. The first long-term mission for Arab astronauts will be a qualitative leap in the field of human space missions in the region. An exceptional mission set by your exceptional vision for us, and we will strive to achieve its goals.”

He pointed out that “the mission will be launched in the spring of 2023, and will extend for 6 months aboard the International Space Station, and we have prepared for it an integrated program of experiments and studies, during which we will cooperate with many countries in the field of research, and we will provide new information and data that serve future missions and the scientific community globally.”

Al-Marri said, “In preparation for the mission, we signed a contract with Axiom Space, which aims to enhance cooperation with NASA during the six-month period in space. Our partnership with NASA is strategic. It has achieved tangible successes, and we seek to strengthen it.”

He pointed out that “a new phase of human space missions in the region began with the signing of this contract by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center with “Axiom Space” with the aim of sending one of the Emirati astronauts to the International Space Station as part of the NASA and SpaceX Crew-6 mission.



