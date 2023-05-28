Genoa – Summit for the future of Sampdoria: Gianluca Vidalowner of the Trust that controls the Ligurian club, in contact with the men of Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi who have signed a preliminary agreement for the purchase of the club approved by the Board, but on which the ok of the patron Massimo Ferrero is missing. The Roman entrepreneur is waiting for news from Vidal to understand if the offer can meet his expectations. The sum is used by the patron of Sampdoria to satisfy the requests of the court for the agreements that the entrepreneur has in progress. Ferrero, through the lawyer Sammarco, reiterated that despite the yes of the club’s board of directors, the sale of Sampdoria will have to go through the trustee or directly from the owners.

We need an agreement if possible by tomorrow (Monday 29 May) at 18 when the Sampdoria shareholders’ meeting will be held in Corte Lambruschini: it is essential to proceed with the capital increase for which the Radrizzani – Manfredi couple has allocated 40 million, while the same amount is available to pay the first part of the debts. In the event of Ferrero’s no to the agreement, the shareholders’ meeting could equally proceed with the capital increase that the two managers would implement through Across Fiduciaria which recently acquired a hundred shares of the Sampdoria club. However, the operation could then be challenged by the owners and this is what we would like to avoid.