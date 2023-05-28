Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is gaining 56.36% of the vote, his rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, with 43.64%, after processing ballots from 49.39% of the ballot boxes, the state television channel TRT Haber reported.

At the same time, the opposition agency Anka writes that after counting 65% of the ballots, with a margin of almost 700,000 votes, Kilicdaroglu is in the lead.

The voter turnout was over 84%.

The first round of the presidential elections took place on 14 May. After processing 100% of the ballots, Erdogan won 49.51% of the votes, and Kılıçdaroglu – 44.88%.

On May 28, the second round took place. Polling stations were open until 17:00 Moscow time. Erdogan expressed hope that the turnout in the second round will reach a record 90%. Kılıçdaroğlu urged citizens not to be lazy and go to vote.

According to the latest data from the Prosecutor General’s Office of Istanbul, five people were detained in Turkey due to the spread of provocative messages about the second round of presidential elections in the country.