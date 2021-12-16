LV Thursday 16 December 2021, 08:56



The sale of the Estrella de Levante Christmas Beer at its stall at the Muelle Market will help the Little Sisters of the Poor Nursing Home to cover expenses such as the electricity bill, which has risen in recent months. It is the solidarity action that the region’s brewery has launched this year and with which it plans to raise between 4,000 and 5,000 euros, as explained yesterday by the head of Communication and External Relations of the firm, Yayo Delgado, at the presentation of the initiative. The sale will be carried out in boxes of six units and its cost is eight euros. The collection will be in full for the Asylum.