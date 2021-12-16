David Rossi died, someone immediately rearranged his office

The death of David Rossi, the head of communication of MPS found lifeless on the sidewalk under the window of his office on the third floor a Siena eight years ago. On the death they have already been opened and then closed two inquiries which led nowhere, the case had been dismissed as suicide. But now things have changed, there Prosecutor of Genoa – reads the newspaper – has decided to open a new file following the declarations of the colonel of the carabinieri Pasquale Aglieco, the first to enter in the office from David Rossi after his death. Aglieco has turned Photo and video of those moments and subsequently the forensic police did the same, but the images do not match. So many inconsistencies: from window first open and then closed, at jacket on the chair first wrinkled and then put back in place.

It is yet another distortion – continues Il Giornale – in an investigation that reveals black holes and unsolved mysteries. For the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office, which reopened the case. Who knows if there are pictures of the blood-stained handkerchiefs never analyzed and indeed destroyed. Or the alleged farewell cards torn, which according to the Prosecutor’s Office had to be “in the upper part of the residues thrown into the trash” (which instead is emptied on the desk, says Aglieco) and that in reality were not found where the forensic report says. THE pm of Siena now they face prosecution for tampering with evidence. One of the magistrates involved is co-owner of the investigation into the Open foundation of Renzi.

