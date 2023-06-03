Saldo said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hide HIMARS and do not bring them to the line of contact

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) hide HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and do not bring them close to the contact line. This was stated by the Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo, he is quoted by RIA News.

“Their enemy [HIMARS] carefully hides and does not drive close to LBS [линии боестолкновений]’, Saldo said.

Prior to this, the head of the Kherson region reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had transferred artillery to the Kherson direction. Ammunition was delivered to the enemy, their artillery fleet was also replenished with samples from the Zaporozhye, Odessa and Nikolaev regions.

Earlier it became known that Russian troops destroyed a warehouse with five tons of ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was located in the production building of a silicate plant, in Kherson with an artillery strike.