Since before the grand final was played, Fernando Hierro has been moving within the market with the aim of having advanced signings for Chivas. The manager was surveyed both the national markets and those outside of Mexico to advance signatures and for some players to join the squad once the team returns to preseason work, after the heavy blow that Tigres gave them in the final .
One of the key movements was the signing of a goalkeeper, because although Miguel Jiménez showed that he is whole to be the star of the squad, the reality is that he has no competitor in it. Something that Paunovic and Hierro do not like at all, and that is why the Spaniard has brought from the second division of his country the man who will be the second goalkeeper of the team that plays within Verde Valle, Óscar Whalley.
Born in Zaragoza, but with Mexican descent. Óscar has said goodbye to his teammates at Lugo and will sign his contract as the new Chivas goalkeeper the following week, already having a long career at 29, but this being his first adventure not only in Mexico, but within a team of first division. It was Hierro who refused to negotiate for Carlos Acevedo and convinced the Vergara family that the best thing for the club was to sign Whalley, who will get his Mexican passport in the following days.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Óscar #Whalley #imminent #arrival #Chivas
Leave a Reply