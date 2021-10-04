Cairo (DPA)

Egyptian international star Mohamed Salah is still writing his name in golden letters in the history of Liverpool Football Club, especially after his amazing start with the red team this season at the local and continental levels.

Salah continued his hobby of scoring for the seventh consecutive match with Liverpool in various competitions, after scoring a fantastic goal during his team’s 2-2 draw with its guest Manchester City at the top of the seventh stage matches of the English Premier League football, and the meeting also witnessed his making of the first goal. For Liverpool, who came with the Senegalese Sadio Mane.

Salah kicked the ball from the right side, to manipulate the defense of the guests, as he dodged Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Emeric Laporte and Robin Diaz, the Manchester City quartet, before penetrating into the penalty area and hitting a crawling ball with his right foot, putting the ball to the right of Ederson Morais, goalkeeper. The “heavenly” team entered the net, amid the crazy joy of the Liverpool fans, who filled the stands of the “Anfield” stadium.

German Juergen Klopp spoke about the goal of the “Egyptian pharaoh” after the match, saying, “I think that if Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo scored this goal, the whole world would say ‘yes’, because they are world-class.”

“Mohamed Salah scored this goal because he is a world-class star, he is one of the best players in the world right now, that’s what he is,” the Liverpool coach added.

Salah, 29, raised his scoring tally with Liverpool in the English Premier League this season to 6 goals, to share the top scorer in the competition with Jamie Vardy, Leicester City striker.

This was Salah’s 103rd goal in his Premier League career, becoming one goal away from equaling the record held by retired Ivorian star Didier Drogba, as the most African player to score goals in the prestigious tournament.

Salah had previously scored against Chelsea, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brentford in the past four matches of Liverpool in the English Premier League before visiting Manchester City, knowing that he also scored in the team’s two matches against AC Milan and Porto in the first two rounds of the group stage.

for the European Champions League.

Salah was thus able to equalize the achievement he achieved in April 2018, when he scored in 7 consecutive meetings in various tournaments, and the opportunity became favorable for him to set a new record in his career with Liverpool, which he joined in June 2017 from Rome, Italy, if he managed to score. in a

Watford goal, in the next stage of the local championship.

Salah is currently the top scorer in Liverpool in all competitions with 9 goals in 9 matches, 6 goals in the English Premier League and 3 goals in the Champions League, 4 goals ahead of his closest opponent, Mane.

Salah is the most contributing player in the English Premier League this season, as he participated in scoring 9 of the total 17 goals scored by Liverpool in the tournament so far, by scoring 6 goals and making 3 assists for his teammates.

The current season witnessed the entry of the “Egyptian King”, as Liverpool fans call it, his 100th goal in the English Premier League, when he scored against Leeds, after playing 162 games throughout his career in the competition, which began in January 2014 when he joined Chelsea in an experience that was not written. Success, Salah became the fifth fastest player to score this number of goals in the championship after Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.

And only a few days after this achievement, Salah was on another date with the history-making, after he became the fastest player to score 100 goals with Liverpool in the English Premier League, when he visited the Brentford goal, after participating in 151 games with the team, breaking the number of Roger Hunt, a star The late Liverpool, who needed 152 matches to score the same number of goals with the “red” club.

Salah is competing for the award for the best player for the month of September in the English Premier League, as he aspires to obtain it for the fourth time in his career in the competition, after he previously won it three times in his first season 2017-2018 with Liverpool.

In general, Salah scored 134 goals and made 50 assists in 212 matches he played with Liverpool in all local, continental and international competitions so far.

This remarkable brilliance of the Arab football star comes at a time when speculation has increased about extending his contract with Liverpool, as his contract expires in June 2023.

And the “Egyptian Pharaoh” is demanding an increase in his weekly salary from 200,000 pounds to 500,000 pounds, and negotiations are still underway between the Liverpool administration and the player’s representatives to reach an agreement.

Despite that, Salah’s greatest interest is currently focused on regaining the English Premier League title, which Liverpool lost last season to Manchester City, as “Mo” sent a message to the team’s fans after the draw with Manchester City, during which he stressed the need to compete for the championship.

Salah published a picture of him showing his celebration of his wonderful goal in City at his own expense

On the Instagram photo-sharing site, he commented, “We really wanted to win this match, but we are still in the competition. We are looking for the title, and we have what it takes.”

Salah is preparing to turn his direction towards his country, which is preparing for two upcoming confrontations against his Libyan counterpart on October 8 and 11, during the upcoming international break, as part of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The Liverpool star is seeking to lead the Pharaohs team to achieve a positive result in the two matches to revive his country’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the second consecutive edition, after he had previously played a prominent role in the team’s rise to the World Cup in Russia 4 years ago.

Egypt is currently second in the standings of its group in the qualifiers, which also includes the teams of Gabon and Angola, with 4 points, two points behind the Libyan team, after the first two rounds of the group have passed.

After his participation with the Pharaohs, Salah is expected to play a number of important meetings with Liverpool in more than one tournament this month, as he faces Watford, Manchester United and Brighton in the English Premier League, and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, in addition to Preston North End in the League Cup.

Salah, who won the award for the best player in England in the 2017-2018 season, is looking for more creativity with Liverpool in the coming period, hoping to enhance his records, which is his favorite hobby.