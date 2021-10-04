At “Da noi a free wheel”, on Rai 1 on Sunday afternoon, hosted by Francesca Fialdini, Roberta Capua was the protagonist of an interview and a nice game moment with the presenter. La Capua also took stock of the recent experience of “Live Summer”, including comments and unpublished stories.

To the delight of fans and admirers Roberta Capua is back up Rai 1 after the conclusion of his adventure a “Summer live” with Gianluca Semprini.

To bring it back to the public service flagship network was Francesca Fialdini, who invited theex Miss Italy 1986 to “Freewheeling with us”, on Sunday afternoon.

During the interview with Fialdini there Capua she told herself freely.

Roberta Capua takes stock of “Live Summer”

Regarding the recent experience of “Summer live”, Roberta spoke of the beautiful friendship born with Semprini, who sent her a greeting and esteem message broadcast during the broadcast of the Fialdini.

Roberta also recalled the most difficult moment of the program, when she and her colleague had to announce the death of Raffaella Carrà live, and an unprecedented background linked to Olympic Games.

When, in fact, the tricolor quartet won gold in the relay, the authors suggested not to say it as the viewers could change the channel, but, explained the Capua, the pride and the emotion were so great that he thought that giving the news was more important than listening.

The public, in any case, rewarded it, above all by taking stock of the results of the afternoon’s summer container Rai 1.

There Capua and Fialdini they then enjoyed playing live.

The hostess showed the guest, without seeing him herself, the name of a character that had to be explained by Capua without revealing the identity.

This had to be guessed, based on the clues, by the host. In particular, Roberta gave the right tips for Francesca to recognize easily Mouse Gigio and the Inspector Montalbano, two other stars of Rai 1.

