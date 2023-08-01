Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 00:32



San Pedro del Pinatar will also host Sal de Música in August, a series of concerts from August 9 to 15 at 10:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. On Wednesday, August 9, Comandante Lara y Cía will open the program. On stage Luis Lara, one of the most appreciated comedians from Jerez de la Frontera, although the Andalusian artist’s ambition did not stop there; Vicente Ruidos, an imitator of an infinite number of noises that we can hear in our daily lives, a native of Chiclana de la Frontera, a locksmith by profession and a comedian “of ‘to’ life”; and Jesús Tapia, an artist from Cádiz who can combine monologues, jokes or even imitations or all at once, free buffet. Guaranteed laughs.

On Thursday, August 10, Miguel Poveda, a flamenco singer and interpreter of other musical genres, will be on stage with which he enriches his artistic career through constant experimentation. Although flamenco has been his starting music since its inception, he leaves his own mark with flamenco roots in his interpretation of other types of music.

On Friday, August 11, India Martínez will be the third of the guests. She was still a girl when she won her first jondo art festivals, to which she entered with the endorsement of her guitar and music theory studies, and she had already become quite a girl when she opened her eyes to pop.

Mónica Naranjo will perform on Saturday, August 12. She is one of the main voices and one of the most representative of the late 90s in Spain and Latin America, where she sold more than a million and a half copies of her first album.

Ana Mena will perform on Sunday, August 13. Málaga’s passion for music comes from her childhood. From a young age she began to stand out for her prodigious voice timbre and her career as an artist took off in the Canal Sur program ‘Menuda noche’. In 2022, she went double platinum for ‘Light Music’.

Fangoria and Nancys Rubias are scheduled for Monday, August 14. Fangoria and Nancys Rubias are the perfect combination to enjoy a hilarious and frenetic show. Sidecars, known for songs like ‘Fan de ti’ and ‘Amasijo de huesos’, will close this cycle on Tuesday, August 15. Tickets on sale at a discount offer plan website.