Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 00:32



The Plenary Hall of the Torre Pacheco City Council hosted on Saturday the screening of the documentary ‘Fosforito, a flamenco life’, the work of his son, Alejandro Fernández Barrientos. The festival director, Francisco Aparicio, was in charge of opening the act with a few words towards Pepita Roca, widow of the festival’s founder, and towards the honoree. The Cordovan cantaor signed the City Hall’s book of honor in this affectionate act on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of la ferreña, the work of maestros Valderrama and Fosforito. Mariano Escudero, from the Peña Flamenca ‘Melon de Oro’, presented the man from Puente Genil with a piece of the ‘Molino de Lo Ferro’ award. Next, the author, Alejandro Fernández Barrientos, made a sketch of the painstaking work of analysis and selection of the material that he had to face. He also spoke of the creative process of his work, which began with that child, Fosforito, in a harsh post-war period, his first steps in flamenco with the Nacional de Córdoba as a knocker, the six months in New York until his elevation as V Llave del Cante and the last recital that he offered in 2017 and which meant his final withdrawal from the stage.

The morning ended with the words of the teacher from Puente Genil himself, who once again made the people of Torre Pacheco vibrate with his jonda and heartfelt voice, with his emotional word, with that voice that has accompanied us for more than ninety years. In short, an exciting and intense review of the life of one of the greatest singers that flamenco has produced. The event was attended by Maribel Barrientos, wife of ‘Fosforito’, as well as the mayor, Pedro Ángel Roca; the Councilor for Culture, Javier Plaza; the president of the Peña Flamenca ‘Melón de Oro’ Mariano Escudero and the director of Lo Ferro, Francisco Aparicio. Arturo Fernández, director of Flamenco On Fire, was also present.