A little over six years have already passed since the sensitive death of Satoru Iwata, but before leaving, the former president of Nintendo He entrusted one last mission to Masahiro Sakurai: throw Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Since its debut three years ago, the popular fighting game has already surpassed 25 million copies sold worldwide, so Sakurai considers that he has already “managed” to fulfill the final wishes of Iwata.

Now what Sakurai and his team are done with the DLC content for Smash, the legendary Japanese developer believes that the latest commission from Itawa has been completed, and he revealed it as part of a new interview with IGN:

“Yes, I think I was able to fully complete this mission.”

Sakurai you are already thinking about what your next project will be, although you still don’t know exactly what you plan to do. In case we are going to have another Smash, there is a possibility that Sakurai is no longer involved in it, but it is still too early to tell.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Sakurai earned a good break from all that worked on Smash. You will remember that the Japanese creative even had health complications from spending so much time in the development studio, so now is a good time to rest and think about what he wants to do next.

Via: Nintendo life