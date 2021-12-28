Queues of cars to be tested for the coronavirus at the HUCA (University Hospital of Asturias). / EFE

EP Madrid Tuesday, 28 December 2021, 21:31



The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Tuesday 99,671 new cases of covid-19, 54,655 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are much higher than those of the same day last week, when 49,823 positives were reported, which shows the great upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain already rises to 6,032,297 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 1,360.62, compared to 1,206.21 yesterday. In the past two weeks, a total of 645,624 positives have been registered.

114 new deaths were added to Tuesday’s report, compared with 94 last Tuesday. Up to 89,253 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 247 people with a confirmed positive covid-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 9,852 patients admitted for covid-19 throughout Spain (9,530 yesterday) and 1,736 in the ICU (1,715 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,491 entries (1,308 yesterday) and 1,105 discharges (534 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 8.06 percent (7.69% yesterday) and in ICUs at 18.71 percent (18.26 yesterday).

Between December 7 and 28, the autonomous communities have performed 2,296,324 diagnostic tests, of which 1,308,351 have been PCR and 987,973 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 4,883.07.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 18.88 percent, up from 17.94 percent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.