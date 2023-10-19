The 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought goes to Jina Mahsa Amini and the Iranian protest movement Women, Life and Freedom. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the decision on the European Chamber’s highest honor for civil rights on Thursday morning in a plenary session in Strasbourg.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought was established in 1988 to honor people and organizations that defend human rights and fundamental freedoms and includes a cash prize of 50,000 euros. The awards ceremony will take place on 13 December 2023 in the European Parliament Chamber in Strasbourg.