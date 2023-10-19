Autumn | The weather is colder than the averages for the time, winter speed limits will be implemented next week

In Pirkanmaa and as far as Kanta-Hämee, it has been flaky.

Weather is now colder than the current averages in Finland, says the Meteorological Institute. For example, Pirkanmaa and parts of Kanta-Hämet have received snow in the morning.

Meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo however, said that there has been so little snow in the south that the snow gauges at the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s measuring stations in southern Finland still showed zero centimeters on Thursday.

The temperatures were freezing in the morning in Pirkanmaa and the areas west and north of it. Meters showed zero or plus in the province of Central Finland and in areas to the south and southeast of it.

According to Sinisalo, the temperature in Finland on Thursday will be around plus four degrees at most.

There were no weather warnings for Finland on the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning map as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday or for tomorrow.

“However, we are considering whether it would be appropriate to issue a warning about morning slippage on Friday morning. It may appear quite widely tomorrow morning,” meteorologist Sinisalo told STT.

Speed ​​limits Finland’s roads will be reduced to winter and dark time restrictions by Friday of next week, announced the Finnish Railways Agency.

According to the agency’s press release, the speeds will be reduced mainly on Thursday, October 26 of next week, but ely centers can reduce speeds already from next Monday, if local weather conditions require it.

With winter speeds, for example, the maximum permitted driving speed on motorways drops from 120 to 100 kilometers per hour.

Especially in diesel cars, it matters from the beginning of winter whether you drive with summer or winter quality fuel. In very cold conditions, summer diesel starts to precipitate in the engines, and as a result, the fuel filter can become clogged.

When asked about the matter, SOK informed STT that at the ABC gas stations it owns, the transition to a more wintry product quality of diesel will begin in the north, starting at the end of October. Further south, ABC schedules the transition to winter diesel for the beginning of November.

Among other station chains, for example Neste’s situation on Thursday was that the southernmost station selling winter diesel for passenger cars was in Äänekoski. This was evident from the station map on Neste’s website.