Saipem revises its 2023 profit and flies to the stock market

Saipem flies on the stock exchange after the 2023 accounts, released on the evening of Wednesday 28 February with the markets closed. Results that see the company archive 2023 with a return to profit, positive for 179 million compared to 2022 which closed negative with a loss of 209 million euros.

The company led by CEO Alessandro Puliti also registered a performance above the Plan targets, highlighting a year of progressive and constant growth in turnover and margins, positive cash generation and the strengthening of the financial position. In this scenario, Saipem shares achieved a gain of 10.21% at 1.63 euros per share.

Puliti: “We are organizing ourselves to restart in Mozambique”

'We are organizing ourselves to restart. We spoke with TotalEnergies and we believe that by mid-year there could be a resumption of the maxi liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique. This was stated by the CEO of Saipem, Alessandro Puliti, during the conference call with analysts. The contract with TotalEnergies in Mozambique was terminated in 2021 due to the lack of safety conditions in the area.