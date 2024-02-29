He always dreamed that he would go down in history as Benito Juárez.

However, today the stubborn reality says that López Obrador will end up becoming an imitation of Benito Mussolini, the father of fascism.

Yes, a few months after the end of López's term, many critics who refused to call him a fascist, today recognize that Obrador is a president not only with serious fascist impulses, but who openly follows in the footsteps of the other Benito, Mussolini.

And López not only persecutes his opponents; He not only imprisons them with crude legal farces, but he throws the full weight of the State against critics and journalists, many of them even dead.

For example, almost 80 journalists have lost their lives so far during Obrador's six-year term, but there is not a single open and ongoing investigation to clarify such crimes.

But also in an unclear or unclear way – just as happened during Italian fascism – in López's Mexico, from time to time critics and adversaries appear lifeless, whose deaths no one cares to clarify.

In addition, of course, to having militarized the country to the point of taking Mexico to one of the first places of military support in the world; a militarization that contrasts with the scandalous growth of criminal violence throughout the country.

And today, in Obrador's Mexico, 180,000 violent deaths have been committed, the highest number in history, one of the highest in peacetime in the entire world; violence out of control while sailors and soldiers are dedicated to managing state companies.

In addition to the 120 thousand disappeared throughout the national territory, which has already forced international organizations to call attention to the López government, which seems determined to disappear the disappeared, while mothers and fathers searching for them are murdered without anyone being punished. .

All this without counting on another first place in the world that Mexico achieved during the AMLO government; number one on the Global Organized Crime Index, which confirms that Mexican Obrador is one of the world leaders who maintains the greatest alliance with crime cartels.

Of course, in addition to the despotism that leads López to declare that his investiture and his word are above the Law, the Constitution and the division of powers, which means that Obrador is about to proclaim himself “king of the Mexicans.” .

And the best example of the dangerous advance of authoritarianism in Mexico was revealed by a study that places our country as the nation in the world with the most support for autocracy, along with North Korea, Kenya and India, which confirms that we are experiencing the end. of democracy and the establishment of a tyranny.

And just like Mussolini, Obrador not only militarized the country, but formed his army of “black shirts”, nicknamed “Servants of the Nation”, true paid fanatics who also condition social support, who buy votes for the official match.

Like Mussolini, López Obrador fights daily against the Judiciary and the Supreme Constitutional Court, in an effort to subjugate judges, magistrates and ministers to achieve, in this way, absolute power, without counterweights, without critics and without opponents.

And also like Mussolini, López declared journalists, intellectuals and independent media that only exercise a fundamental constitutional freedom to be the number one enemies of his government; freedom of expression, which is one of the pillars of democracy.

And we saw the emblematic case of authoritarianism and tyranny in the best style of Italian fascism last Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in the ridiculous State persecution launched against Carlos Loret de Mola, who was brought before a judge to appear for spreading a video, by Pío López Obrador, where the brother of the Palacio dictator receives bribes in the name of the current president, in yellow envelopes.

And yes, as Loret de Mola himself said, “the world seems upside down.”

The truth, however, is that, six months before the end of the six-year term, López Obrador looks more and more like the father of fascism, his admired Benito Mussolini.

At the time.

IN THE PATH.

Due to force majeure, the Political Itinerary will be back next Tuesday, March 5.

