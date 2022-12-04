The Grand Prix of Silverstone brought a thousand controversies in the house Ferrari: a weekend that opened with pole position – the first in his career – for Carlos Sainz and it should have ended with an easy brace with Charles Leclerc in front of his teammate. A bizarre strategy of the wall instead condemned the Monegasque to fourth place, as he came out of the cockpit black in the face. Then the discussion with Mattia Binotto and the famous worldwide publicized finger as a public reprimand, which was not accepted by the majority of fans, who would have wanted a clear role of the hierarchies in Ferrari from the beginning of the season in order to maximize points in the standings.

The criticisms that targeted the Scuderia from Maranello diverted attention from Sainz’s performance, who perhaps would not have won without the final Safety Car, but made himself the protagonist of a very solid weekend, going on to conquer the first victory of his career. Nevertheless, Smooth Operator he is an analytical pilot, capable of balancing even the cons of a day he remembers with sweetness. And then, perhaps surprisingly, believes that Silverstone 2022 was not his best race, in terms of performance.

“My best weekend of the season was probably Interlagos, where I think I would have started in second position in the race without the penalty for replacing the power unit. And I could have fought for the win, yes. To Austin I got pole and we would have been very quick in the race if only I had done it“, recalled the Ferrari driver a Sky Sports UK, not hiding regret for the first lap retirement due to a risky maneuver by George Russell. “Winning always has a special flavour, of course, but honestly I rode much better in Brazil or Austin than I did in Silverstone.”