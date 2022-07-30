As in France, Carlos Sainz he was the author of a great qualification. Exactly like at Paul Ricard, however, it is the others who take the titles. If seven days ago the Spaniard played as a team, today he thought to himself: the biggest obstacle seemed to be Charles Leclerc and instead at the last second George came out Russell, author of a frightening lap that brought Mercedes back to pole position after seven months. In any case, the second place ahead of his teammate puts Sainz in a satisfactory position for tomorrow’s race, in which the primary objective will be to avoid any kind of contact at the first corner and then to assert the speed of his F1-75. in the guided of Mogyorod.

From a competition point of view, Smooth Operator he will have to fight from the first corner, taking into consideration the superiority of Ferrari in terms of pace. It is too important to earn the largest number of points tomorrow, as the best of the Red Bulls will start from 10th: “Yes, we think about winning. The start will play a fundamental role, but we are faced with a Mercedes that is registering excellent starts this season, while we are not so good at making them, due to an underlying problem that we cannot get rid of this year. We know we can work on it for 2023, for now we are maximizing what we have in potential. Anyway, if we get off to a good start and get the strategy right we can win“, These are the words of the Spaniard in the press conference following the Hungaroring qualifications. “I expected to be beaten by someone else, not George. Congratulations to him because he must have had a great ride. My first lap was good. The last one, however, was nothing special and I was not happy right from the start. As soon as I crossed the finish line I knew someone would beat him: I had made some mistakes“.