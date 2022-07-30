Political elections are on the way, a time for flurrying debates. Looking at the editions of the news on TV or the broadcasts dedicated to the daily question and answer, one fact emerges clearly: “Law no. 28 of 2000 (par condicio) is constantly violated”. To tell Adnkronos it is precisely the creator of the law Vincenzo Vita.

“For the forgetful – he emphasized – the legislation has been in force since the evening of last Thursday 21 July, when the decree signed by President Mattarella was published in the Official Gazette (online). The text of the discipline on equal access to media information in the electoral periods, still in force and never repealed, introduces different timelines for establishing the methods of representation of the subjects in the field. The criteria are established according to the proportions borrowed from the dissolved assemblies up to the presentation of the lists, to become egalitarian in the last phase “.

And how can politicians and the government be present? “Only if there are strict needs for ‘newsworthiness’, precisely to avoid improper forms of consensus capture. In short, communication (news aside) must take place through special ‘containers’ connected to newspapers. And then, of course, there is they are the stands, as well as the self-managed messages of the various parties “. (continues)

‘Pervasive social networks: fb or tw are used as’ electronic’ bulletin boards

On the matter, the regulations applying the law are awaited, launched by the Authority for guarantees in communications and by the Parliamentary Supervisory Commission. “May god assist them – Vita exclaims – Faced with a considerable increase in listening to the programs (the story of the crisis has so far been ‘drama and telenovela’), we are faced with a broad cancellation of Law 28/2000. Crime, perhaps, had never been so perfect. And all this does not seem to arouse even the slightest sense of guilt, which even infractions usually arouse “.

In the current context in which politics is now a ‘format’ spread in very long and low-cost broadcasts, “a level playing field – Vita argues – would have an even greater value. This time the electoral campaign takes place in a summer period that is not very suitable for street rallies: the media will take the lion’s share and the formation of public opinion will pass above all through video and Hertzian waves. Newspapers now have less influence “.

But today more than half of the informative universe is made up of social networks … “Yes, with a growing and pervasive role. In this competition, Salvini and Meloni are in the lead, followed by Conte. The progressive (or left-wing) souls they seem to find it difficult to enter into the logic of instantaneity. Too often Facebook or Twitter are used as ‘electronic bulletin boards’. TikTok is, at least in part, ignored, despite being the place of attraction for young people. It would be the right time to regulate this sector. “. (by Rossella Guadagnini)