The Dutch Grand Prix It will be the first of this season after the summer break, but also the first for Carlos Sainz with the guarantee of a future away from Ferrari for the 2025. After the last Belgian GP the Spaniard has in fact reached an official agreement with the Williamsconfirming the rumors that had arisen in the previous weeks.

The Spanish driver will continue his adventure with Ferrari from now until the end of this season. It starts again from Zandvoort after a summer break in which the team was able to study what went wrong with the latest updates: “I think the team has done its analysis of the season and obviously the first half – he explained – what is important for us is, after the problems we had with our updates, to understand them completely and make sure that the next updates go in the direction we really need. It is very clear that our rivals have done a great job in this regard. Both Mercedes and McLaren have passed us and Red Bull seems to be very competitive. If we want to get back in the fight we need to understand why we have not fully found the performance we wanted from the updates”.

Sainz who, while waiting for the weekend, remains confident about the progress that Ferrari will be able to make: “I think we figured out exactly what went wrong. with the few pieces that didn’t work as we expected – he concluded – whether we will be able or have enough time to restore that time loss is yet to be seen. That’s what I don’t know, because I don’t know how much the others will develop as well, but that we know and have analyzed exactly what we think we did wrongI think it’s clear. Now it’s a question of pure logistics in terms of time and the ability to add, I think, two, three, four tenths to the car in the next ten races to be as fast as McLaren, for example, because I think that’s the gap, depending on the circuit.”