Who’s the best?

In Formula 1, even more than in all other motorsport categories, the debate is always heated about who could be the best driver on the grid. The reason is simple: in the Circus, much more than in other championships, a large part of the difference is given by the car you drive. Every team principal knows well how it is better to have a very fast car driven by an ‘average’ driver rather than a mid-grid car with a phenomenon behind the wheel. Therefore, distinguishing the merits of the drivers and those of the single-seater has always been an impossible task.

Often in the Circus, especially in the last 15 years, there have been long eras of dominance in which the same team almost always won. Not infrequently, therefore, we have seen talented drivers end up in the wrong cars at the wrong times and obtain less in terms of prizes than they would have been able to. An interesting suggestion – although, unfortunately, difficult to implement – on how to bring out the values ​​of individual Formula 1 drivers more explicitly was given by Carlos Sainz. In a long and interesting interview given to the podcast P1 with Matt & Tommythe Ferrari standard bearer has launched the idea of ​​a challenge between all the F1 drivers on the legendary Macau circuitbehind the wheel of Formula 3 cars.

The Macau challenge

“I think once a year we should all go to Macau and race in F3, [avere] 20 F1 drivers over there”, suggested the Cavallino standard bearer. When asked how close the drivers would be if they were to race on a circuit like Macau, Sainz pointed out that the uniqueness of that type of track could lead to a slightly wider gap among current pilots.

On a traditional Formula 1 circuit, however, with equal halves, Sainz said he was certain that the gaps between different drivers would be extremely small: “I think it’s different in Macau. In Macau there may be more differences [tra i piloti]. But on a normal track, say for example Barcelona, ​​in normal dry conditions, with six sets of new soft tires each as we have always done, I don’t think there’s more than half a second between all of us“.