In the middle of a struggle with some magistrates, The questioned Guatemalan prosecutor’s office seized this Saturday the minutes containing the votes from the last elections at the end of a raid on the electoral tribunal, an operation rejected by the international community.

“We are no longer guarantors of any record. They took all the boxes with all the results,” Judge Blanca Alfaro told reporters after minutes of tension at the raided headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), in the center of the capital.

Alfaro and other magistrates struggled and argued with several police officers and prosecutors when the officers took out the boxes with the minutes.according to a Facebook transmission made by the TSE.

Magistrate Gabriel Aguilera indicated that the seized records correspond to the June elections in which the social democrat Bernardo Arévalo He gave the surprise by advancing to the presidential runoff that he won in August. Arévalo denounces that the actions of the prosecutor’s office correspond to a “coup d’état in progress” to prevent him from taking office in January.

The elected president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, shakes the hand of the outgoing president, Alejandro Giammattei.

The raid began on Friday in response to complaints of alleged irregularities in the electoral process, according to prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, in charge of the operation.

The United States Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, wrote on the X network (formerly Twitter) that they will demand “accountability of those who participate in actions to undermine the democratic transition to the president-elect.”

Also the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, condemned “with complete firmness” the “unacceptable raid” on the TSE. “The siege on democracy cannot continue,” he wrote this Saturday in X.

Meanwhile, the observation mission of the Organization of American States noted on Friday that the actions against the electoral tribunal “constitute a shameful example for the hemisphere.”

The judges had asked the country’s highest court to grant protection to prevent the seizure of the original records, considering it “a violation of the democratic system” because they are the only ones empowered “to guard” the electoral documents.

They also described the raid, the fourth to be carried out at TSE headquarters, as an “intimidating act” to cast doubt on the results.

Curruchiche’s actions are supported by the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, and the raids have been authorized by Judge Fredy Orellana. All three are considered by Washington to be “corrupt” and “undemocratic.”

AFP