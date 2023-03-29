Deep Silver and Volition today unveiled the contents of the Saints Row Expansion Pass: two new free districts, three more quality of life updates, and a Dead Island 2-inspired cosmetic pack for all players. Leading the charge is the free Dead Island 2 Pack releasing on April 11: players can outfit their boss in items from swashbuckling anti-hero Jacob or witty jock Amy. They can also inflict shock and awe with a new weapon, use a new emote. After that, the biggest free update to the game is scheduled for May with Sunshine Springs, a neighborhood added to Santo Ileso, along with a number of quality of life changes (such as overhauled combat, Selfie mode, and more) and improvements. On the same day, Expansion Pass holders will get The Heist & The Hazardous, three new story missions set in Sunshine Springs. The second content of the Expansion Pass will arrive in July: Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus, a new solo game mode. In addition, this content will also add another free quality of life update and adding new features. Finally, the release of the third, final pack of the Expansion Pass is scheduled for August. Keep an eye on our social channels for more news on this. August will also see a second new district expansion and a free quality of life update for all players.