Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s novel is far from over. This weekend, the former Barcelona player returned to the mythical Camp Nou, where he became a legend, to show the world the scope of his innovative King’s League project. And even so, the biggest news has been generated by the references to Shakira and the appearance of Clara Chía at the event.

On Sunday, more than 90,000 people filled the stadium to see the final of that project by the former defender. And, by ‘streaming’, they would have been more than two million followers who saw the outcome of the first season of his ‘show’.

Despite this situation, the presence of Clara Chía at the event was echoed. The strange thing, reported the ‘paparazzi’, is that she appeared a few hours later, but she did not let her face be seen.

And before the videos that show how Piqué covers her face with an umbrellareporters launch striking theories.

What is Clara Chía hiding?

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. Photo: TikTok Elbarrioklk, YouTube Shakira

According to the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, who has followed the separation of Shakira and Piqué from the beginning, the young Clara Chía would have undergone some surgeries on her face.

This was expressed in his last related report, in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, from ‘Univisión’.



“Some say that she made her lips, others that her nose”he said after showing some images in which Piqué is seen covering his girlfriend’s face with an umbrella.

“As if Clarita were a Hollywood star, Piqué avoided showing her face at all costs, and covered her with an umbrella until she got into the car”Martin added in his report.

In the end, although he could not ascertain what surgery would have been done, the “paparazzi” launched: “When a famous woman covers herself up, avoids or hides, it is because she is really hiding something important”.

