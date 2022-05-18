Saints Row has always been a one-of-a-kind series, which clearly took inspiration from GTA but who has always reinterpreted crime in a particularly comic way. In fact, if you are a long-time gamer, you will remember that a good slice of users had really enjoyed the second episode, real spearhead of the saga. From that moment on though Saints Row got a little lost, at least until today, which as we will show you in preview, seems to have found its way again. This new chapter has the goal of making a series great again which still finds a wide appreciation from the community, which was orphaned of this IP and who longed for its return. Although we cannot make definitive judgments, what we have so far seen of the work of Volition certainly bodes well.

Quality instead of quantity

Let’s start from the beginning, the longevity of the new Saints Row, between main and secondary missions, it will not be very high, on the contrary, being an open world the developers have actually content themselves. The true fulcrum It will be there quality of what will happen on screen, to the way in which the team intends to bring the city to life. The crux of the matter will in fact be such as developers have filled up the various areas: there are many stimuliactivities and challenges that will entertain the player.

We go from simple things like robberies to jewelers, up to thefts of trucks of values ​​with disarming speed. This is perhaps one of the aspects that struck us most of Santo Ileso, that is the map on which the whole adventure will take place. It goes without saying that graphically the title is really a feast for the eyes, not only when you are outside, considering that the extreme care with which the interiors have been created significantly helps to make everything more alive and coherent with the experience. We do not know how much this choice will pay off, however we hope that the team will keep its promises and that it will offer users the desired fun.

While not central to the experience Saints Row wants to offer, it is fair to mention plot: although we do not know too much specifically about the narrative, from what emerged it seems that the team has basted a light storybut also composed of strong moments, with well-characterized characters able to remain in the hearts of the players. In the face of this we do not want to go into too much detail in order to avoid spoilers of any kind, but know that what we saw in preview of Saints Row still leaves hope. Keep in mind, however, that it is precisely a Saints Row, therefore the various supporting actors that will accompany the protagonist, they won’t have all the wheels in the right place. As per tradition also yours avatar Sara fully customizable From head to toe, the developers have taken great care in this aspect and we are sure that even the most demanding tastes will pay off.

Open world speech

The new Saints Row will obviously be open world, a discourse that opens up many scenarios that players will be called to face. One of these is precisely there navigation of this map and, if the guidance system it seemed good to us, we need to open a broad parenthesis on the ways you will have to get from one point to another in the setting. The developers have well thought of inserting a wingsuit capable of making you jump large stretches of road, it will also be a lot simple to recover quota before touching the ground as you just need to jump on the head of any and unsuspecting passer-by to get a new momentum. The title offers several ways to explore therefore, including cars, helicopters and much more. Some gimmicks really are out of mindbut they go well with the context of the game.

If this has convinced us (as well as the various activities that will fill the various places on the map, which will be diversified with well-characterized environments and districts) we have to make a different speech regarding the shooting. The latter, although in line with the products of these times, seemed a bit too woody and not very reactive from the point of view of the impact of the shots. The scenario, in addition to a great destructibility, seems to offer different types of solutions, suggestions always different approaches in order not to fall into repetitiveness. They have also been introduced new mechanics such as the battles between vehicles, which can also be carried out in normal raids between the city, perhaps during an escape from the police. The work done on physics in managing these clashes and impacts looks good, we can’t wait to find out what will happen when driving heavy vehicles, but to understand the real fluidity we will have to wait to try the game firsthand.

But the feeling remains goodalso given after having seen of the driving sections – so to speak – quiet. The weapons that you will have at your disposal will certainly entertain you, because they range from more classic guns such as pistols and rifles, up to a sort of explosive piñata spear. The bare-knuckle combat system seemed to us just as creative, especially in closed places with many objects in lathes to interact with. Through the phone you will be able to view not only the map and the missions, but you will also use it to customize your character and manage skills.

The skills are in fact divided between active and passive: the former include more tangible elements and actions, while the latter are linked more to statistics with bonuses for buffs of various kinds. It goes without saying that this Saints Row, from what appeared in the preview, has aspects that are very reminiscent of the second chapter, such as the ruined church that will gradually become the basis of your criminal empire. Through this headquarters you can buy, start and manage various types of activities, thus dedicating yourself to conquest of neighborhoods and thus start a career in the world of crime. All the HQ will be totally customizablean aspect that the team seems to have cared a lot in general throughout the production.

Conclusions

After what we’ve seen in this preview, we can say that Saints Row is really on the right track and can be a valid and fun product. Volition seems to have hit the heart of the matter and, net of what the final version will reserve, the basics to do well in the future there are certainly all of them. Remaining at this chapter, however, the thing that worries the most is the general longevity, between real and main secondary missions. However, we are sincerely confidentwe can’t wait to have the final version of the game in our hands to be able to give our final judgment.