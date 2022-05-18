with videoRarely does extremely special art pass by Between Art and Kitsch , but Tuesday it was hit twice. A visitor to the program had his works by Escher, which he had personally received from the Dutch artist, by expert Willem de Winter. The value? 100,000 euros. “These are things you dream of.”

As a little boy of 7 years old, the man walked in and out of Escher’s studio. Not entirely coincidentally: the Dutch artist was his neighbor across the street and also ‘very good friends’ with the man’s father. The two regularly visited each other and one day Escher even decided to give some works as a gift. “I got them personally and I still think it’s special,” said the man in Between Art and Kitsch†

Although he knew that his Eschers had to be of some value, he nevertheless traveled to the studio of the AvroTros program to have his works appraised by Willem de Winter, an expert with over forty years of experience in the field of art. De Winter saw 'immediately' that these were works by the world-famous artist, but had to restrain himself during the appraisal: he first wanted to make sure that the pieces he brought were original.

Between Art and Kitsch. © AVROTROS



Before explaining what he was looking for, De Winter gives some background for the sake of completeness: ,,Escher was a graphic artist, his works, about 448 prints, are all printed. In his early days he made many Italian landscapes, but he caused a furore with his tessellations. For this he used figures that flow into each other. Don’t forget, he made that back in the days when there was no computer. He had a rich imagination”, it sounds enthusiastic.

So Escher’s works are all printed, but, as De Winter explains: ,,The special thing is that he signed the pieces with a pencil. I also had to look into that.” Before that, De Winter focused on contrast: the difference between light and dark. “Something that is original has a lot of contrast,” he explains.

The works of Escher © AVROTROS



Highlight

In the end, as De Winter predicted, the works of art turned out to be original. Extremely special, according to the expert. "These are things you sometimes dream of, that someone comes up with something extremely rare. And these are just two, which are also worth a lot of money due to current market developments."

What exactly is that? De Winter explains: ,,For a few years now, there have been two very wealthy Americans competing for life and death. Escher is therefore in a great revival. Those two buyers dominate the market, so other buyers also have to go along with that market value.”

Thanks to the two ‘wealthy Americans’, De Winter had an incredible message for the man: his two works by Escher that he brought along are worth no less than 100,000 euros. Not only did the man not see this coming, De Winter is also still full of disbelief about the discovery. ,,It’s really special that it pops up at my table. Really crazy. Just try to think of a Dutch artist with such a worldwide reputation.”

Or De Winter at Between Art and Kitsch ever appraised an even more valuable work? ,,Not me. This is really the first. A few years ago I valued a painting by Piet Mondrian, a still life, at 40,000 euros. Who knows what will come, but for now this is the pinnacle of my career," he concludes.

The works of Escher, © AVROTROS

